Karen Rosenthal, Recruiter and Executive Coach in Hollywood, Dies at 75

Karen Rosenthal, who spent nearly 50 years as an executive recruiter and coach for studios, media companies and financial institutions, died Wednesday in Los Angeles after a battle with brain cancer, her friend Marc Cohen announced. She was 75.

A New York native who earned a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from New York University, Rosenthal founded her own company, Transforming Human Capital, where she was an executive search consultant, organizational development strategist and coach.

In New York and Los Angeles, Rosenthal worked with chairmen, CEOs, board directors and their senior management teams who were seeking to drive and institutionalize strategic change within their organizations.

Her clients included Facebook, LinkedIn, Vox Media, NBCUniversal, Disney-ABC Television Group, CBS, MTV Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery Networks, PBS, Sony Corporation of America, IBM, American Express, Citigroup, Charles Schwab, Visa, the National Geographic Society and National Geographic Partners.

Donations in her name can be made to the Jewish Family Service of Los Angeles.