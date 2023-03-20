Ludacris’ Media Company Inks Licensing Deals to Boost Black-Owned Businesses

When Karma’s World launched two years ago, series creator Chris “Ludacris” Bridges told The Hollywood Reporter he hoped the Netflix animated series would help build the confidence of the current generation of children. The show, which also features Bridges voicing the title character’s father, premiered its fourth season in September and centers on a talented Black girl in middle school who uses her prowess with music and rapping to help her overcome obstacles and challenges.

Now, Bridges’ mission-oriented media company Karma’s World Entertainment — which aims to foster kids’ self-esteem, creativity and leadership through educational programs — and the show’s production company 9 Story Media Group (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Wild Kratts) have struck licensing deals with two Black-owned businesses that specialize in haircare products for Black girls.

“Creating a program that supports Black-owned businesses speaks to the themes of representation and community that live throughout Karma’s World,” Bridges, who is an executive producer on the show, said in a statement. “This unique opportunity supports the power of entrepreneurship in inclusive spaces and puts Black excellence on display.”

The companies say that Firstline Brands and Los Angeles-based CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare are just the inaugural partners under the new initiative, which will continue to seek out Black-owned businesses to support in order to increase retail representation in the licensing business. The two companies will receive special marketing support and networking opportunities at the 2023 Licensing Expo in June at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. In addition, 9 Story Brands — with a roster including such global companies as Mattel and Scholastic — has partnered with Black business private club The Gathering Spot, which will provide customized memberships to CurlyKids and Firstline.

“Black-owned businesses have been historically underrepresented within the licensing industry, and it’s critical that we work with partners that align with the DNA of the brand and work towards better representation on-shelf,” 9 Story Brands co-vice president Kyra Halperin said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with CurlyKids Mixed Texture HairCare and Firstline Brands — each a first-time licensee — to develop exciting and innovative extensions of the Karma’s World universe.”

The two companies have already come out with their first Karma’s World-branded products — CurlyKids’ Super Detangling Shampoo, Super Detangling Conditioner and Super Detangling Spray and three silk bonnets and pillowcases from Firstline – which are now available at 469 Walmart locations.

“This is our first foray into the world of licensing,” Firstline CEO Joni Odum said in a statement. “With the support and resources of 9 Story’s Black-owned business initiative, we’ll achieve our mission on a much larger scale.”

Added CurlyKids co-founder Sandy Williams Bordenave in a statement, “Black television, Black media, Black art, Black hair products — these things all strive, thrive and arrive together… As parents of a beautiful young Black woman, we see our little girl in Karma, a viewpoint we wish more of the world would adopt.”