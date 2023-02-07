Kathleen Griffith Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Kathleen Griffith — who built the marketing and media consultancy firm Grayce & Co. to help blue ribbon companies reach and engage female consumers — has found new representation.

Griffith has signed with CAA to identify opportunities in unscripted TV and speaking tours to raise her own profile. The agency will also expand her publishing ventures as Griffith’s signing coincides with her debut as an author with Build Like a Woman, which promises a guide for women looking to start and scale a startup business and positive lifestyle.

The book will be published in 2024 by St. Martin’s Press, an imprint of Macmillan Publishing Group, in a deal closed by CAA. Griffith also funded and launched Build Like A Woman, a global platform offering inspiration, tools and a community for women looking to rise and thrive personally and professionally, including in business.

Griffith serves on the executive committee of Cannes Lions ‘See It Be It,’ which encourages advancement of female creative talent. Her work has been recognized with honors and awards like a Cannes Gold Lion for creativity, and an Effie Award for effectiveness.