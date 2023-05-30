Ke Huy Quan Signs With UTA

After winning an Oscar for best supporting actor for his star turn as Waymond in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan has signed with UTA for representation.

Nabbing Academy Award gold followed Quan returning to acting full time and shining during Hollywood’s awards season, including at the Screen Actors Guild where he became the first Asian male to win an individual acting award for a film.

Quan starred alongside Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Daniels-directed, genre-breaking, sci-fi action comedy that earned $100 million at the global box office.

He will next be seen in the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State for Netflix, starring alongside Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton and Giancarlo Esposito. On the TV front, Quan will appear in the second season of Marvel’s Loki for Disney+, and he also stars in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese as series regular Freddy Wong, opposite Daniel Wu and Yeoh.

His acting roots go back to performing as a child star alongside Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw in Steven Spielberg and Paramount’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Following his feature debut, he went on to play the character of Data opposite Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton and Sean Astin in the Warner Bros’ adventure comedy The Goonies.

But after that promising start, Quan disappeared into pop culture history because of a lack of roles for Asian actors in Hollywood. That was before he resurfaced on the red carpet with an Oscar in hand after jumping onboard Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Outside of acting, Quan also worked extensively in action choreography on such films as X-Men and The One, and served as an assistant director on Wong Kar-wai’s 2046. He will continue to be represented by Cohen & Gardner and Narrative PR.