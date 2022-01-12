Former Time Warner Comms Chief Keith Cocozza Joining CNBC

Former Time Warner communications chief Keith Cocozza is joining CNBC.

The veteran PR and marketing executive will become the business news brand’s senior VP of communications, reporting to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman. He starts at the company’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey headquarters next week.

“With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and crisis management, Keith’s skills will be a huge asset to CNBC and I am really pleased to have him join our leadership team,” Hoffman wrote in a memo to staff Wednesday.

Cocozza most recently led his own firm, Inwood Consulting, and before that spent 19 years at Time Warner and WarnerMedia, including a role as executive vp of corporate communications and marketing. Before joining Time Warner Cocozza worked as a communications executive at Cablevision, and in the office of New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Read Hoffman’s full memo, below.

I am pleased to announce Keith Cocozza is joining CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. Keith will report to me and be responsible for our external and internal communications worldwide. Keith will begin on Tuesday and be based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

Keith is an accomplished executive with extensive media and political experience who most recently founded and managed Inwood Consulting, partnering with a wide range of clients in business and politics.

Prior to Inwood Consulting, Keith spent 19 years at Time Warner Inc./WarnerMedia. He had several roles there but, most recently, was Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing with oversight of media relations, financial communications, network publicity, employee communications, and corporate social responsibility. Keith was pivotal in partnering with the leadership teams for the AT&T acquisition and led the communications strategy during the rebranding and restructuring of the company.

Prior to that, Keith spent time at Cablevision Systems Corporation as Director of Communications where he worked to position Cablevision as a leading provider of digital television services and worked closely with government affairs on FCC and regulatory issues.

Keith’s early career was in political communications and policy where he was the Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs in the Office of the Mayor for New York City under Mayor Giuliani. While there, he managed the City’s earliest public-private partnerships via NYC’s Adopt-A-Highway program. Keith also worked for the NY State Democratic Committee for Governor Mario Cuomo’s campaign and the NY State Governor’s office.

With more than 30 years of experience in public relations, communications and crisis management, Keith’s skills will be a huge asset to CNBC and I am really pleased to have him join our leadership team.

I want to acknowledge Jen Dauble and Beth Goldman for their excellent work and leadership over the last five months. They never missed a beat as they successfully partnered with the businesses and divisions on many challenging initiatives.

Please join me in thanking Jen and Beth and welcoming Keith to the CNBC team.

Mark