Long-Serving HBO Executive Exits for Children’s Hospital Job

There’s been no shortage of dramatic shifts for Hollywood careerists amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Add Kelley Carville to the list of those writing new chapters in life and work.

The long-serving HBO communications executive has left her post as vp of media relations to move to Houston, where she’ll serve Texas Children’s Hospital as vp of public relations, charged with leading the development and execution of all media relations, PR and crisis communications. With the new gig, Carville bids adieu to entertainment after a 21-year run, 15 spent at HBO overseeing trade announcements and managing the operations and publicity services team for HBO/HBO Max. She also helped steer publicity and awards campaigns for tentpoles like Game of Thrones, Westworld, True Blood, His Dark Materials, My Brilliant Friend, Deadwood and others.

“Once I got married and had three children, my family gave up any hope of me returning,” explains the Houston native, who launched a career with a coup by getting accepted in the iconic NBC Page Program. She stayed in the family, working at Access Hollywood and later NBCUniversal. “I have always wanted to work in television. I loved writing and great storytelling, and building the career I’ve had was a dream come true. At some point in the last five years, my passions started to shift as a human being.”

Carville said she started asking questions about major issues like women’s and children’s health while donating to organizations associated with those causes. “But I had no idea that I would be able to align these new passions with my professional life,” she explained. “It was like having a dream come true all over again at another phase of my life.”

The pandemic may not have directly impacted the decision, but when it hit, Carville said she began to think more deeply about her children — three boys, ages 10, 8 and 5 — in the hope that they could someday be closer to family (including grandparents) in the same way she enjoyed growing up. “It really shaped who I am as a person, and I’ve been wanting that for them.” Bonus: Her brother, a Houston firefighter, lives in the area with his family, and the pair remain close.

That’s not to say that leaving HBO or Hollywood was an easy decision. Carville cherishes her time with the legacy brand, especially the opportunities it delivered while working on such high-profile and award-winning shows, not to mention collaborating closely with talent, some from the start of their careers through superstar status.

“Working in media relations, you are the ambassador for your company, working with agents, producers and talent, and sometimes you are the first person they interact with. I very much enjoyed making sure everyone felt welcome, reminding them that they are part of the family. I personally took a lot of pride in that,” said Carville, whose husband also works in the industry as a freelance production accountant.

“I am a bit of a mother hen, so over the years working on True Blood to Game of Thrones, we worked with young actors who may have been stepping on a red carpet for the first time all the way through seeing their careers catapult to another realm,” she continued. “We always made sure they had a safe and soft place to land. I will miss being that place.”

One thing she won’t miss? Red carpets. “They can be so chaotic,” she said respectfully. Less so is taking hold of this opportunity to return home after two decades in entertainment. “I couldn’t have written a better script for the second part of my career. There’s no better outcome.”