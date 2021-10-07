The Kennedy Center’s IATSE Stagehands Vote to Authorize Strike

The Kennedy Center’s IATSE-affiliated stagehands unanimously voted to authorize a strike on Thursday amid ongoing contract negotiations.

IATSE Local 22 voted on Thursday to allow a potential strike if their executive board decides to call one amid contract talks that have so far lasted 16 months. According to the union, the authorization vote occurred in response to management threatening to cut backstage employees’ wages by 40 percent and remove certain positions. Other sticking points in negotiations centered on health and safety arrangements and management not providing particular scheduling information to workers, IATSE says.

The union adds that if Kennedy Center management does not make changes to their approach to negotiations by the end of this week, stagehands will go on strike as Hadestown is set to open at the center on Oct. 13. The union plans to picket the musical, which has a nearly three-week engagement at the Center, and potentially other productions if a strike is called.

“A strike can be avoided and Hadestown can take the stage, but that’s up to Kennedy Center’s managers,” IATSE Local 22 president David McIntyre said in a statement. “We’ve been more than willing to tighten our belts and help the Kennedy Center during this difficult time for the arts. However, the Kennedy Center’s management team has decided to use the pandemic as an excuse to gut our contract while taking millions in federal relief dollars just as large audiences are scheduled to return.”

In a comment, the Kennedy Center’s vp of public relations Eileen Andrews said that talks on Wednesday “stalled over a single issue” after the Center and the union had reached an agreement on wages, benefits and COVID-19 protocols. According to Andrews, “The union has demanded that the Center agree to expand the union’s jurisdiction, requiring the Kennedy Center to exclusively use IATSE stagehands for not only events held at the Center, but also in programming we present beyond our campus,” which would be “cost-prohibitive and unsustainable in the near and long term, forcing us to make further reductions in programming, entailing cuts and reductions to historically free or low-cost community outreach events and higher costs for rentals and outside vendors.”

Andrews added that financial difficulties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have landed The Kennedy Center in a $9 million deficit for the 2021 fiscal year and a projected $7 million deficit in 2022. “We remain committed to working with our stagehands to identify a path forward and reach an agreement that reflects the complexities of the pandemic landscape and allows us to continue the world-class performances that are our purpose,” she said.

Local 22’s strike authorization vote is separate from the IATSE vote involving 60,000 workers in film and television that took place on Monday also amid stalled contract talks, which passed nearly unanimously. IATSE represents over 150,000 workers in entertainment, including in live theater, live shows and film and television production.

“Through this pandemic, every other major venue in and around Washington has managed to successfully maintain their agreements with our union and work with us to prepare for the return of audiences,” McIntyre said in his statement. “Putting on a Broadway show, any show, is a team effort, the Kennedy Center’s managers will have a hell of a time putting on Hadestown without us.”