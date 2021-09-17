Kennedy/Marshall Company Names Aly Parker President of Documentaries

The Kennedy/Marshall Company on Friday said that Aly Parker had been named president of documentaries for the film-production organization.

Parker, who served as supervising producer for the Emmy-nominated documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, will oversee the development and production of all K/M projects for features and docuseries.

“We are thrilled to have Aly join the team at Kennedy/Marshall. Having worked closely with her on The Bee Gees, I know her creative talents as a producer and a collaborator will be a great addition to our documentary division,” said Frank Marshall, who with his wife Kathleen Kennedy established The Kennedy/Marshall Company in 1991.

Getting her start as a producer and production supervisor for music videos and commercials, Parker most recently served as executive producer for the upcoming filmed version of the Broadway musical, Diana, about the late Princess of Wales. Diana debuts on Netflix Oct. 1. Parker also served as the consulting producer on the filmed production of the Tony- and Olivier Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away, available now on Apple TV+.