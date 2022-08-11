Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Hires Exec to Lead Branded Content

Kevin Hart’s new venture Hartbeat has added former Disney executive Brian C. Price to its team.

Price will lead PULSE, Hartbeat’s branded content and entertainment studio, as senior vice president, head of branded content and creative partnerships. Candisse Williamson, former general counsel at Skybound Entertainment and a vice president at the Madison Square Garden Company, has also joined the company as executive vice president, general counsel.

As head of PULSE, Price will work as a creative consultant for brands such as Sam’s Club, Lyft, P&G and Chase Sapphire and create new strategies for other brand partners. Price spent five years at The Walt Disney Company, leading teams on content and marketing solutions, and previously worked as vice president, creative partnerships and innovation at NBCUniversal.

Hartbeat is a merger of Kevin Hart’s two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. The comedian announced the launch of the merged company in April, alongside a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.

In addition to the new hires, Heartbeat has promoted Mike Stein, who was formerly head of television at HartBeat Productions, to executive vice president, head of TV and audio, and Monti Sehmi to executive vice president, head of finance and operations.

“As we continue to grow and recruit leaders to help us architect the future of comedic entertainment, these new appointments bring with them a rich and diverse set of experiences, cross-functional expertise, and entrepreneurial drive to help accelerate our efforts,” said Hartbeat CEO Thai Randolph.