Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.
The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.
“The creation of HARTBEAT and our capital raise with Abry represent a new era in comedy,” Hart stated. “This all started out with a mission to keep the world laughing together, and I’m so proud our teams have delivered on that, putting in the hard work to build the most innovative and inclusive comedic storytelling company.”
Related Stories
Per the agreement, Abry Partners’ Nicolas Massard will join the HARTBEAT board and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which has an Equity stake in Laugh Out Loud, as well as a multi-year, first look deal, will remain a shareholder.
This is the latest private equity move into Hollywood. Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer’s Blackstone-backed Candle Media has purchased stakes in Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Westbrook Media and now owns Fauda producer Faraway Road. RedBird Capital bought a stake in LeBron James’ SpringHill and many more are eyeing the space amid a boom in streaming content.
In addition to its partnership with Peacock, HARTBEAT has a film deal with Netflix, a partnership with SiriusXM and a deal with Audible and Charlamagne Tha God. The company has more than 60 projects currently in development, including Me Time on Netflix with Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall, Storytown on HBOMax and Heist, an action film helmed by F. Gary Gray.
Past projects have included producing Dave on FX, the standup comedy brand Comedy in Color and Meditate with Me with Tiffany Haddish, Hasan Minhaj, Amanda Seales and Deon Cole on Headspace.
The leadership team at Hartbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud will remain in place, with Hart acting as chairman and Thai Randolh, formerly the chief operating officer of both entities, being promoted to chief executive.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Univision Communications
TelevisaUnivision First-Quarter Revenue Rises 12 Percent as U.S. Advertising Grows 14 Percent
-
Warner Bros. Discovery
Discovery Hit 24M Streaming Subscribers at End of March Before WarnerMedia Merger
-
-
$978M for Jack Dorsey and $39M for Parag Agrawal: Twitter Execs Could See Massive Paydays If Elon Musk Takeover Closes
-