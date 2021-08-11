DAZN’s Kevin Mayer, HBO’s Casey Bloys Join Royal Television Society Convention Lineup

Britain’s Royal Television Society has added DAZN Group chairman Kevin Mayer and HBO’s chief content officer Casey Bloys to the speaker lineup for its Cambridge Convention in September.

The organization said on Wednesday that YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl will deliver an international keynote at the event, for which the online video giant serves as principal sponsor.

Further speakers added to the Cambridge lineup include the likes of Maria Kyriacou, president, ViacomCBS Networks U.K., Australia and Israel; Brandon Riegg, vp, nonfiction series & comedy specials at Netflix; All3Media CEO Jane Turton; Britain’s culture secretary Oliver Dowden and Deborah Turness, CEO of ITN.

Previously announced industry heavyweight speakers include Tim Davie, director general of the BBC, ITV CEO Carolyn McCall and Sky CEO Dana Strong.

The event is set to take place Sept. 15 and 16 with the theme “Broadcast Britain: Reshaping Britishness on the Global Stage.”

“We are continuing to add speakers of international renown to our 2021 lineup,” said Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society. “With the illustrious Robert Kyncl and many more esteemed industry execs joining us to provide their expert insights and reflections on the future of the industry, we are looking forward to welcoming you back to Cambridge for a fantastic program of events.”