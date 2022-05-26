Kevin Spacey Charged With Sexual Assault in U.K.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey.

“The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.” That was a reference to the London police.

Spacey worked as the artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London’s Lambeth neighborhood from 2003 until 2015. The CPS and the Metropolitan Police in statements on Thursday cited offenses that allegedly took place in London and Gloucestershire between March 2005 and April 2013.

The CPS reminded “all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active, and that he has the right to a fair trial.” And it highlighted that its function “is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offense, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.” It added: “The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court.”