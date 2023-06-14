Kevin Spacey Says People Are “Ready to Hire Me” If He Is Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial

Kevin Spacey says he anticipates working again almost immediately if he is found not guilty in his U.K. sexual assault trial.

Spacey spoke to ZEITmagazin and in a story published Wednesday addressed the outcome of the 2022 trial involving actor Anthony Rapp, as well as his upcoming trial, set to begin June 28, in which Spacey has been accused of sex abuses by three separate men. In the interview, Spacey suggests that there are projects lined up that could see him working again, depending on the trial’s outcome.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” he said. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”

Spacey’s comments come just days ahead of his June 16 appearance at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.

The 63-year-old was charged last June with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges are related to two allegations of sexual assault against one man in March 2005 in London, with a second alleged victim in August 2008 and the last count related to a third alleged victim in an April 2013 incident in Gloucestershire, according to London’s Crown Prosecution Service.

In response to the charges, Spacey said in a statement that, “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”