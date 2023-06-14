Kevin Spacey Says People Are “Ready to Hire Me” If He Is Found Not Guilty in U.K. Sexual Assault Trial

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Kevin Spacey says he anticipates working again almost immediately if he is found not guilty in his U.K. sexual assault trial.
Spacey spoke to ZEITmagazin and in a story published Wednesday addressed the outcome of the 2022 trial involving actor Anthony Rapp, as well as his upcoming trial, set to begin June 28, in which Spacey has been accused of sex abuses by three separate men. In the interview, Spacey suggests that there are projects lined up that could see him working again, depending on the trial’s outcome.
“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London,” he said. “The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”
Related Stories
Spacey’s comments come just days ahead of his June 16 appearance at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.
The 63-year-old was charged last June with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges are related to two allegations of sexual assault against one man in March 2005 in London, with a second alleged victim in August 2008 and the last count related to a third alleged victim in an April 2013 incident in Gloucestershire, according to London’s Crown Prosecution Service.
In response to the charges, Spacey said in a statement that, “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Writers Strike
‘His Dark Materials’ Scribe Jack Thorne on Writers Strike: TV Will “Get Bad Very Quickly” Without Young Voices
-
The CW
Nexstar Embarks on CW Expansion Push, Stations in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Tampa to Become Affiliates
-
-
ITV
ITV CEO on Former Morning Show Host’s Affair With Younger Colleague: “The Imbalance of Power Makes It Deeply Inappropriate”
-
Writers Strike
British Writers Guild Chair on WGA Solidarity: Studios “Are Making Billions,” But “Refusing to Share”