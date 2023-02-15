Kristin Cavallari Signs With CAA

From Laguna Beach to CAA.

Reality TV star turned entrepreneur and best-selling author Kristin Cavallari has signed with the powerhouse agency for representation.

The signing comes ahead of an April launch for her new book, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking from Rodale Books. Her previous books include True Comfort, True Roots and Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness and Making it all Work.

Perhaps best-known for her breakout debut on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach and its spin-off The Hills, Cavallari segued to a busy business, fashion and entertainment career that has included a show for E!, Very Cavallari, and live red carpet hosting gigs for the network, launching a lifestyle brand Uncommon James (that spans beauty to home), and most recently the Dear Media rewatch podcast Back to the Beach with former co-star turned co-host Stephen Colletti.

Cavallari, who counts 4.6 million followers on Instagram, continues to be represented by Full Scope Public Relations.