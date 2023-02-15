Kristin Cavallari Signs With CAA

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
From Laguna Beach to CAA.
Reality TV star turned entrepreneur and best-selling author Kristin Cavallari has signed with the powerhouse agency for representation.
The signing comes ahead of an April launch for her new book, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking from Rodale Books. Her previous books include True Comfort, True Roots and Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness and Making it all Work.
Perhaps best-known for her breakout debut on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach and its spin-off The Hills, Cavallari segued to a busy business, fashion and entertainment career that has included a show for E!, Very Cavallari, and live red carpet hosting gigs for the network, launching a lifestyle brand Uncommon James (that spans beauty to home), and most recently the Dear Media rewatch podcast Back to the Beach with former co-star turned co-host Stephen Colletti.
Cavallari, who counts 4.6 million followers on Instagram, continues to be represented by Full Scope Public Relations.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day