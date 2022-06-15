Kylian Mbappe Signs With WME Sports, Launches Production Banner (Exclusive)

International soccer star Kylian Mbappé has signed with WME Sports as he launches his own production banner, Zebra Valley.

The star of Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 club and France’s national soccer team and his entertainment company will be represented by WME Sports, the sports representation arm of the Hollywood talent agency WME.

Los Angeles-based Zebra Valley will focus on sports, music, art, technology, gaming, consumer products and youth culture and Mbappé aims to help young people find their voice.

As his production company looks to make scripted, non-scripted and animation content, Mbappé’s Zebra Valley will look to generate dialogue among global communities by telling universal stories.

To that end, WME Sports will target brands and platforms looking to deepen their consumer engagement with a focus on multi-platform content in a diverse and multicultural world.

Mbappé was born in Paris in 1998 and as a soccer prodigy at the age of 17 became a Ligue 1 champion in 2017 with PSG. A year later, Mbappé became the second teenager after Pelé to score in a World Cup Final, and scored four goals in that tournament.

WME is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.