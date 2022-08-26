‘Land of Gold’ Director Nardeep Khurmi Signs With Rain (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Land of Gold film writer, director and actor Nardeep Khurmi has signed with Rain for management in all areas.
The move follows Khurmi winning the AT&T Untold Stories $1 million prize after pitching his movie concept at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. That win earned his debut film Land of Gold a guaranteed slot at the 2022 Tribeca festival, streaming play on HBO Max and mentorship.
After premiering at Tribeca, Land of Gold won a Jury Award at Geena Davis’ Bentonville Festival. The film tells the story of Kiran — played by Khurmi — a first generation Punjabi trucker and anxious father-to-be, who stumbles across Elena, a 10-year-old undocumented Mexican-American, during a cross-country trip.
As Kiren helps Elena find her way home, the unlikely pair connect over a shared history and evolving expectations of what family truly is. Khurmi’s debut film was filmed at Cherokee Nation’s studios and soundstage in Oklahoma.
The AT&T Untold Stories pitch contest aims to support and fund filmmakers from underrepresented communities looking to tell new and fresh stories. Besides the $1 million prize, Tribeca and WarnerMedia worked closely with Khurmi, overseeing production throughout the filmmaking process.
AT&T and Tribeca also supported the filmmaker in award submissions, qualifying screenings and promotions of the film.
