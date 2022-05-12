Landmark Theatres Set to Close L.A.’s Pico Location This Month

Landmark Theatres’ cineplex on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles is shutting its doors for good.

The company’s president, Kevin Holloway, said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter that the theater would be closing permanently later this month after operating for 15 years in the Westside Pavilion mall. Landmark continues to run theaters across the country, including two remaining L.A. locations: a Westwood spot and the Nuart Theatre on Santa Monica Boulevard.

“For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of the Landmark Pico but have been unable reach terms,” Holloway said in a statement. “We’re exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon.”

The closure is the latest setback for moviegoing in the L.A. area, with the iconic Cinerama Dome remaining closed since going dark shortly after the start of the pandemic.

It’s likely that more theaters in the area could shut down soon, as Laemmle Theatres president Greg Laemmle told THR earlier this year that his company expected 2022 closures. “Some of that is a function of how we were building our circuit, which is based on a model of owning our own dirt,” Laemmle explained at the time. “So that gave us a lot of long-term control — except when you can’t pay rent or the mortgage.”