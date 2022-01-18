Lara Logan Dropped by UTA After Comparing Anthony Fauci to Infamous Nazi Doctor

UTA no longer represents Lara Logan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Following the TV personality comparing infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele during an episode of Fox News Primetime that aired late last year, UTA cut ties with Logan several weeks ago, according to a representative for the talent agency.

On Nov. 29, Logan appeared on Primetime and made claims about the manner in which others had supposedly been criticizing Fauci for his handling of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is what people say to me, is that he doesn’t represent science to them — he represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” she said at the time. “And I am talking about people all across the world are saying this, because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty — it has obliterated economies.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s All In that aired in December, Fauci said he was “astounded” that Logan’s comments on Fox News hadn’t led to disciplinary action from the network.

Logan, 50, is a former 60 Minutes correspondent who parted ways with CBS News in 2019. That same year, she began hosting Lara Logan Has No Agenda on Fox streaming service Fox Nation.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment or an update on her status with the company. Mediaite was first to report that she had been dropped from her agency.