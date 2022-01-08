You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Larry Gerbrandt, Veteran Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Dies at 69

He worked for Kagan World Media and Nielsen Analytics and wrote a column for The Hollywood Reporter during his long career.

Larry Gerbrandt
Larry Gerbrandt Courtesy Chuck Larsen

Larry Gerbrandt, a veteran research analyst, valuation expert and consultant for media and entertainment companies, died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Aromas, Calif., a family spokesman said. He was 69.

Gerbrandt worked for such companies as Paul Kagan’s Kagan World Media as a senior analyst and senior vice president in its entertainment division; AlixPartners, where he led its entertainment consulting and litigation support practice; and Nielsen Analytics, for which he authored studies on the future of on-demand content over broadband and wireless networks.

More recently, he co-founded Media Valuation Partners, a custom research, litigation support and valuation practice.

Gerbrandt also served as a valuation expert for Disney in its landmark Katzenberg v. Disney suit that was settled in 1999, and he testified in rate-setting proceedings involving music performing rights organizations, Library of Congress copyright arbitration tribunals and FCC cable network carriage disputes.

He wrote a “Media Math” column for The Hollywood Reporter before its relaunch as a weekly in late 2010 and was a member of the board of directors of the INSP cable network.

Survivors include his wife, Margo; children Ryan (and his wife, Leslie) and Lauren (and her husband, Ethan); and grandchildren Nathan, Anistyn, Grayson and Wyatt.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad