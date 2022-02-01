Lee Rosenthal Named President, Worldwide Physical Production at Paramount, Nickelodeon

Lee Rosenthal has been tapped to fill the new post of president, worldwide physical production at Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios as both studios continue to move closer together.

“Physical production is an area where there is significant opportunity for alignment and optimization across Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios,” Brian Robbins, the newly named president and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said in an internal memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Rosenthal was earlier at Paramount for 27 years before he started to consult at Nickelodeon in August 2021. In his new role, Rosenthal will return to Paramount’s Melrose Lot to oversee physical production across Paramount Pictures, Paramount animation, Nickelodeon animation and live action.

His appointment comes as the newly-anointed Robbins — the child actor who rose to Nickelodeon chief before taking the top job at Paramount — is looking to continue in the theatrical and big-budget movie business at Paramount as that studio gets deeper into the streaming arena with Paramount+.

“He (Rosenthal) will be responsible for discovering and maximizing our efforts and efficiencies across these businesses and creating more opportunities for physical production teams to gain experience in live action and animation across both film and television,” Robbins added in the internal memo.

While at Paramount, Rosenthal most recently served as the president of physical production for Paramount Pictures and his film credits included Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II. He started at Paramount in 1994 as an assistant to the vp, production management and was elevated to production executive and vice president before eventually becoming head of the department in 2009.