‘Lenox Hill’ Directors Ruthie Shatz, Adi Barash Sign With CAA (Exclusive)

Lenox Hill filmmakers Ruthie Shatz and Adi Barash have signed with CAA.
The duo are known for making character-driven projects that touch on taboo subjects through their production company, Yulari Films. Shatz and Barash created, produced and directed the Netflix documentary series Lenox Hill that took an intimate look at the lives of four doctors working at the renowned New York City hospital.
Shatz and Adi Barash spent a year following the doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital, two of whom were in the neurosurgery department, along with ER physician Mirtha and OBGYN resident Amanda.
They are currently working on a spin-off series, Emergency NYC, that will follow multiple departments within the city’s health system beyond just one hospital. Shatz and Barash also produced documentaries like The Collaborator and His Family, about a Palestinian family torn apart by its patriarch’s collaboration with Israel, and which won the top prize at the Yamagata Film Festival.
Their other credits include the Sundance documentary Garden; and Diamonds and Rust, which earned the International SCAM Award at Cinema du Real and the San Francisco Golden Gate Award.
Shatz and Barash also directed and produced the docuseries Ichilov and Ambulance Israel. They are represented by Anonymous Content, Gray Schwartz LLP and Granderson Des Rochers LLP.
