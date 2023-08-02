George Clooney, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio Donate to SAG-AFTRA Foundation to Help Performers Amid Strike

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation has raised over $15 million from Hollywood’s top-paid actors for an emergency financial assistance program for journeymen performers facing economic hardship during the ongoing actors strike.

Those giving $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation include George Clooney, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and Nicole Kidman.

“Thanks to the support of some of Hollywood’s top-earning stars, the foundation is preparing to bring aid and hope to thousands of journeymen actors facing tremendous economic hardship,” SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance said of the non-profit’s fundraising goals to date in a statement.

Also pitching in with hefty donations are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

An independent charity since 1985, the foundation offers relief aid to eligible SAG-AFTRA performers facing unexpected financial crises.

Vance added the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently fielding over 30 times more applications for emergency aid, or around 400 applications in the last week, as actors try to weather the strike that has brought production in Hollywood largely to a halt.

Dwayne Johnson was first to make a big donation to the nonprofit and was quickly followed by George Clooney and Meryl Streep.

In a statement, Streep recalled her early financial struggles as she tried to make it as an actor.

“I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line,” she said. “In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.”

SAG-AFTRA members joined the Writers Guild of America union on strike in July after they failed to reach an agreement with studios and streamers on a new contract.

“We’ve stood on the shoulders of the likes of Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney and it’s time for our generation to give something back,” Clooney added in his own statement. “I can’t thank Courtney enough for his determination in putting this effort together by shedding light on the human toll happening right now, and how we can work together to alleviate some of the pain and suffering.”