‘Leopoldstadt,’ ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ and More See Bump in Grosses After the Tony Awards

Tom Stoppard accepts the award for Best New Play for 'Leopoldstadt' onstage during The 76th Annual Tony Awards on June 11 in New York City.

Several Tony Award-winning shows, and even those that simply performed, saw a bump from the June 11 awards ceremony.

Among them, the Tom Stoppard play Leopoldstadt, which took home the Tony Award for best play, among others, saw a close to $300,000 increase in the week ended June 18 over the prior week. The play saw its capacity jump 21 percent to reach 84 percent and grossed $924,033, reaching numbers it has not seen since the early weeks of its run, which began in September 2022.

The play, which follows generations of a Jewish family living in Vienna, is also set to close on July 2, which may have created greater urgency in the ticket buying.

Kimberly Akimbo, which won five Tony Awards including best musical, saw an increase of about $170,000 in its grosses over the prior week (though it played eight performances in the week ended June 18 and seven in the previous week). Still the musical, a comedy which follows a teenager with a rapid-aging disease, grossed $695,405, its highest gross of its nine-month run, and hit 100.7 percent capacity.

The pop-scored musical & Juliet did not take home any Tony Awards, but also saw its best week of the run so far after the cast performed “Roar” by Katy Perry during the ceremony. The musical saw a bump of over $200,000 to reach $1.3 million. Shucked, New York, New York and Some Like It Hot, which were all in competition for the best musical Tony Award with & Juliet and Kimberly Akimbo and performed on the Tony Awards, also saw boosts of more than $100,000 over the prior week (though Shucked and New York, New York performed seven shows in the prior week compared to eight in the week ended June 18).

As previously reported, Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, who won the Tony Award for best lead actress in a play, saw its best week ever following the Tony Awards and recouped its $4.1 million Broadway capitalization.

The results help bolster the argument that the Tony Awards Management Committee had made to the Writers Guild of America, as they argued that Broadway needed a televised ceremony to help support shows and the industry’s recovery from the pandemic. The WGA did not grant the Tony Awards a waiver, but agreed not to picket the ceremony, thus allowing it to move forward, albeit as an unscripted telecast. The financial boost from the Tonys, particularly in the case of best musical, typically continues for several months after the ceremony.

In total, industry grosses were up six percent from the previous week, but this also comes after a few canceled performances related to the wildfire smoke in New York City in the previous week and after several productions played seven performances, rather than eight, during the prior week due to the Tony Awards.

However, being featured on the Tony Awards did not help all shows. A Beautiful Noise, which performed “Sweet Caroline” during the telecast, but did not receive any Tony nominations, saw its grosses drop close to $100,000 from the prior week. And Life of Pi, which won three creative Tony Awards, but did not have a best play nomination, announced its impending closure on July 23. Still, the show did see an $11,000 boost in grosses in the week ended June 18 over the prior week.