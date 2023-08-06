Lesli Linka Glatter Re-Elected President of Directors Guild of America

Lesli Linka Glatter has been re-elected for a second term as president of the Directors Guild of America.

The veteran director was re-elected by delegates at the guild’s National Biennial Convention on Saturday at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles. A total of 164 delegates representing more than 19,500 DGA members also elected new officers and national board members.

“I am honored to once again accept the responsibility of serving as President of the Directors Guild of America,” Glatter said in a statement. “At this critical time for our industry, I am more committed than ever to our Guild’s mission of protecting the creative and economic rights of our members and working collaboratively both internally and externally on the issues affecting us all.”

She continued, “As we embark on the next chapter of our Guild, I’m elated to work alongside an incredibly talented, creative and diverse Board, all of whom generously volunteer their time to advocate for their fellow members and do their part in building an industry where everyone can thrive. As a union, our power comes from our unity — and I am thrilled to say we are as strong and united as ever before. Together, we will continue our shared fight — along with SAG-AFTRA and the WGA — for an industry in which we are all fairly valued and celebrated for the work we do.”

Glatter, who has worked on dozens of film and TV projects including Homeland, Love & Death and Mad Men, was first elected president of the guild in 2021. She has also been on the national board since 2003 and previously served as the first vice-president, fifth vice-president and as a member of three past negotiating committees. Most recently, she worked with the DGA’s 2023 negotiating committee to help reach a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Her re-election comes at a difficult time for Hollywood, with the Writers Guild and SAG-AFTRA currently on strike after their contract negotiations with the AMPTP faltered. But in June, 87 percent of DGA members voted to ratify their agreement that union negotiators struck with studios and streamers earlier in the month.

In addition to Glatter, Laura Belsey was elected national vice president and Paris Barclay was re-elected secretary-treasurer. Find the full list of elected officers and national board members for 2023-2025 here.