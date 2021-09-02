Lex+Otis Animation Studio Taps Lee Rudnicki as Business Affairs Executive

Lex+Otis Animation Studio has hired entertainment attorney and producer Lee Rudnicki as its executive vice president of business affairs.

Rudnicki’s responsibilities will include include legal and business oversight of the studio’s productions from development all the way through distribution and licensing phases.

The Los Angeles-based Rudnicki’s credits include Wonderwell, which stars the late Carrie Fisher in her final screen role, as well as Death Ride, Japanese filmmaker Junichi Suzuki’s Hollywood debut. He previously held roles at Eleven Arts, where he served as financing and production counsel for the US/Japanese co-productions. Rudnicki is also the author of the novel My Immortal – The Vampires of Berlin, which is in development with Amazon for a film adaptation.

“Lee’s expertise as an attorney is only surpassed by his passion for bringing diverse people and parties together to accomplish worthwhile film and television projects,” explained Jay Oliva, founder and CEO of Lex+Otis. “Lee’s untethered vision of a modern workplace has allowed Lex+Otis to flourish and attract topline animation talent from across the entertainment spectrum.”

The three-year-old studio’s projects include the anime series Trese, based on Filipino folklore and released by Netflix, as well as the in-production Ark: The Animated Series, which voice stars Vin Diesel, Russell Crowe and Michelle Yeoh. The studio has nearly two dozen projects in various states of development.