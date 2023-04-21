Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei’s Pay Rises to $22.3M In 2022

John Malone’s Liberty Media — which owns audio entertainment powerhouse SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves baseball team and the Formula One racing circuit — has disclosed that president and CEO Gregory Maffei’s 2022 compensation package amounted to $22.4 million, compared with $21.6 million in 2021 and $47.1 million in 2020.

He had made $44.0 million in 2019, $20.1 million in 2018, $19.8 million in 2017 and $16.9 million in 2016. The latest annual pay details were disclosed in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also disclosed the annual pay for chairman Malone, which amounted to $1.3 million, compared with $1.1 million in 2020 and 2021, as well as $1.4 million in 2019.

Liberty’s 2022 revenue rose to $12.2 billion from $11.4 billion. Net earnings of $2.0 billion for the year were up from $744 million in 2021.

Veteran media mogul Malone has often spoken out about the need for more consolidation in the media and entertainment sector to boost scale in the streaming age. As the largest individual shareholder in Discovery, he also supported the mega-merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia to form Warner Bros. Discovery, led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, which closed in April 2022.

In November, Malone said that the streaming space is hobbled by too many competitors, and that online video giants will do better after inevitable industry consolidation. “At the moment, there’s a lot of blood flowing down the gutters, of people who are streaming, and some can afford it and some cannot,” Malone told Liberty Media’s Investor Day.