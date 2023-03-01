Liberty Media Fourth-Quarter Revenue Grows Across SiriusXM, Atlanta Braves, F1 Units

Liberty Media, the company controlled by billionaire mogul John Malone that houses assets like audio entertainment giant SiriusXM, the Atlanta Braves baseball club and the Formula One racing circuit, reported fourth-quarter financials on Wednesday.

Overall revenue at Liberty Media for the year to Dec. 31 came to $11.4 billion, with net earnings attributable to shareholders reaching $398 million. Quarterly revenue at the Atlanta Braves nearly doubled to $102 million, compared to a year-earlier $53 million, while the Formula One Group’s revenue hit $787 million, up from a year-earlier $754 million, according to the earnings report.

SiriusXM, the home of Howard Stern, saw revenue for the three months to the end of 2022, come in virtually unchanged at $2.283 billion, against a year-earlier $2.281 billion. Liberty Media has three main business holdings backed by tracking stocks – SiriusXM and Live Nation Entertainment, the Atlanta Braves and Formula One.

Operating income for Liberty SiriusXM Group came to $450 million, down from a year earlier $529 million, the Braves’ operating loss narrowed to $1 million, and the Formula One operating profit came to $62 million for the fourth quarter.

Liberty Media said plans to split off the Atlanta Braves and its associated real estate development project, along with the creation of a new Liberty Live Group tracking stock, were set to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.