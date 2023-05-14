×
Linda Yaccarino Speaks Out on Twitter After Becoming Social Platform’s New CEO

Twitter owner Elon Musk previously said Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology."

Linda Yaccarino
Linda Yaccarino D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Linda Yaccarino is speaking out on Twitter a day after being named the social platform’s new CEO by owner Elon Musk.

“I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future,” she wrote. “I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!”

On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter learned that Yaccarino will depart NBCUniversal effective immediately after serving as the company’s longtime head of ad sales. “It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together,” she said in a statement.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last year for $44 billion, previously said that he would “transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops” when the new CEO started, but did not share a name at the time. Then on Friday, the business mogul confirmed that Yaccarino “will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

He added in a tweet, “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

On Saturday, Yaccarino continued in a follow-up tweet, “I see I have some new followers … I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform. Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it. Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

Musk said the new CEO will start in the summer.

Icon Link Plus Icon
