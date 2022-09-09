Lindsay Dougherty Elected Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 399

After stepping into the top job on a temporary basis last spring, Lindsay Dougherty has been elected secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 399 through 2025.

Dougherty and the slate of six other candidates she was running with were all elected to the union’s executive board by acclamation at a Local 399 nomination meeting on Thursday night, the union announced on Friday. The slate of candidates ran unopposed, which per the Local 399 constitution, means that no member election is required to take place and they can be appointed to their positions at the nomination meeting. According to the Local, this was the first uncontested election at the organization since 2007.

Joining Dougherty on the executive board for a three-year term will be upcoming president Kenny Farnell, vice president Joshua Staheli, recording secretary Philip Quansah and trustees Shaun Ryan, Alison Taylor and Joe Mora. The group will officially begin their tenures on Jan. 1, 2023.

“The role of a Local Union Executive Board Member is to ensure the foundation of our Local is well preserved, while protecting our retired, current and future members in all decisions made,” Dougherty said in a statement. “I am proud of the team we have put together to secure the solvency and operations of our great Local Union for the years ahead.”

Local 399 additionally announced on Friday that current executive board vice president Ed Duffy, the union’s business agent and political director, is stepping down from that position after 18 years on the board. Duffy, who will continue to work as business agent and political director for Local 399, said in a letter to members that the decision was intended to “help pave the way for new leaders to take the reins and continue to build upon the foundation that has been set by those before.”

Though Dougherty has worked at Local 399 for years, she has swiftly become a leader within the Local and the international Teamsters union at large within the past year. Dougherty first began serving as secretary-treasurer of the L.A.-based Local following previous leader Steve Dayan’s retirement announcement in March. (At that time, the Local’s executive board voted unanimously for Dougherty to serve out Dayan’s term.) Within the past year, Dougherty has also been appointed the international union’s motion picture and theatrical trade division director, overseeing entertainment organizing and negotiations across North America. The former dispatcher for projects like Transformers: Age of Extinction and Star Trek was additionally sworn in as International Western Region vice president on the Teamsters General Executive Board this year.

“This is an exciting time in the history of our Local Union,” Dougherty said in a statement. “Our members continue to build their solidarity and power locally, throughout our Industry and International organization. As Secretary-Treasurer, my challenge and goal is to harness this power as we prepare for our next round of bargaining for our major agreements in 2 short years. Protecting, preserving, and improving the lives of our members and their families is a daily commitment, and I am grateful to serve in this capacity for the next 3-year term.”