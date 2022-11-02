Lindsey Beer Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Lindsey Beer, one of Hollywood’s go-to tentpole writers whose credits include Sony’s Masters of the Universe, Lionsgate’s The Kingkiller Chronicles and Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight, has signed with CAA for representation.

Beer made her directorial debut with the prequel of Pet Sematary at Paramount+, having helmed a script she wrote that is based on a draft by Jeff Buhler. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian produced.

The prequel stars David Duchovny, Pam Grier, Henry Thomas, Samantha Mathis, and Jackson White, Jack Mulhern and Forrest Goodluck. Through her company, Lab Brew, which has a first look at Paramount, Beer is writing, producing and directing a reboot of Sleepy Hollow with Broken Road producing.

She is also producing Searching For Susie Thunder, based on the Epic magazine story, and Wilderness Reform, based on the book of the same name and adapted by co-author Harrison Query. Beer’s writing credits include a remake of Bambi at Disney, an upcoming Star Trek feature at Paramount with Bad Robot producing, and writing and executive producing a New Line and the Beau Flynn-produced Hello Kitty.

She is also writing and executive producing a Fast & Furious spinoff at Universal, and producing The Lord of the Flies at Warner Bros. In TV, Beer is developing an untitled show at Amazon to showrun and direct. She previously created and was showrunner on Netflix’s The Magic Order, based on comics by Mark Millar and executive produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Beer continues to be represented by Dan Cohan at Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang Tyre.