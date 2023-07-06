Linh Tran, Slamdance 2023 Winner, Signs With Rain (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
Linh Tran, the director of Waiting For The Light To Change, has signed with Rain Management in all areas.
Waiting For The Light To Change, which earned the 2023 Slamdance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature, follows five twentysomethings gathering for a weeklong spring getaway at a lake house in Michigan. With little to do in the small town, a malaise settles over the young people as they talk growing older, establishing careers and finding a purpose in life, while also revealing past regrets and anxieties over what the future might hold.
Sam Straley, Eric Barrientos, Qun Chi, Joyce Ha and Jin Park star in Tran’s film, which she co-wrote with Jewells Santos and Delia Van Praag. Jake Rotger, Santos and Straley share the producer credits, while James Choi executive produced.
Waiting For The Light To Change premiered at the Heartland International Film Festival, then screened at the Chicago Critics Film Festival and in Los Angeles at Dances With Films. Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, acquired North American VOD rights to her film with a planned fall release date.
Born and raised in Vietnam, Tran moved to the United States for her higher education in 2013. Starting out in theater acting, she went on to make documentary and fictional films, often inspired by her childhood and coming-of-age. Tran holds an MFA degree in film and TV from DePaul University.
