Lionsgate Plans Atlanta Production Hub With $200M Film Studio

Lionsgate is set to launch a production hub in Atlanta as it looks to ramp up film and TV production.

The company will become the anchor tenant in a $200 million film studio complex in Atlanta set over 40 acres of land and scheduled to open later this year, Lionsgate said on April 4. The studio deal will see Lionsgate partner again with Robert Halmi’s Great Point Capital Management for Lionsgate Studios Atlanta in Douglas County, where the popular The Hunger Games franchise was shot.

“Lionsgate Studios Atlanta becomes our third state-of-the-art production complex with proximity to a major metropolitan area, allowing us to continue to scale our film and television production operations, create hundreds of local jobs and invest in regional economic growth,” stated Lionsgate executive vp television production Gary Goodman.

The proposed Atlanta facility will have 500,000 square feet of production space spread over 12 soundstages, in addition to office and support space. The studio complex will be owned and operated by Great Point Studios, a division of Great Point Capital Management, a media-focused investment fund run by Halmi, president and CEO of Hallmark Entertainment, and Fehmi Zeko.

Lionsgate and Great Point earlier partnered on studio complexes in Yonkers, 20 minutes from Manhattan, and another facility slated to open in Newark, New Jersey, where the studio is again an anchor tenant. The proposed Atlanta production facility will be developed by a joint venture between Great Point Studios and its institutional partner, an affiliate of private investment firm Lindsay Goldberg.

An aerial view of a rendering Lionsgate’s planned production studio in Atlanta, Georgia. Courtesy of Great Point Studios

Lionsgate produces content for both its movie and TV studio arms, which are aligned with its Starz premium streaming platform.