Lionsgate Bolsters Film Group With New Executive Team

Lionsgate has bolstered its Motion Picture Group with a host of production team hires and promotions.

The announcement by Erin Westerman, president of production, follows the Hollywood studio producing 16 movies during the coronavirus pandemic. Returning to Lionsgate as executive vp of production is Brady Fujikawa, most recently head of development at BRON Studios.

Fujikawa joined Bron Studios a year ago as executive vp of film, overseeing film development, production and distribution. During his earlier stint at Lionsgate, his credits included the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself, and the thriller London.

And joining the studio as director of development is Jorge Alfaro. He comes over from El Estudio, a pan-regional production company where he was director, creative affairs, and overseeing a feature film pipeline. Before that, Alfaro was a development and production manager at Eugenio Derbez’s 3Pas Studios.

And in-house, James Myers has renewed his contract with Lionsgate as executive vice president after recent projects that include the Borderlands adaptation and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Elsewhere, Meredith Wieck has been promoted to senior vp after overseeing development and production of the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret adaptation and the Erwin brothers’ The Unbreakable Boy, starring Zachary Levi.

And Aaron Edmonds is promoted to vp. Edmonds was a champion of The 1619 Project, a portfolio of film, TV and multi-media programming to be produced by Lionsgate, The New York Times and Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films. In addition, Chelsea Kujawa has been promoted to vp.

The hirings and promotions come as Westerman makes strong moves with the film group after dealing with production shoot disruptions and reopenings during the pandemic and a shift in movie viewership online.

“As we expand our department we are promoting from within, while also hiring some familiar faces and recognizing the outstanding contributions and dedication of our incredible team,” Westerman said in a statement.