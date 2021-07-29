Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Pay Rises to $19M

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw his total compensation rise to $19.1 million for fiscal 2021, according to the company’s latest proxy filing released on Thursday.

That’s up from fiscal 2020 when Feltheimer received $11.07 million in total pay, and the $6.6 million he earned as part of his overall compensation package for fiscal 2019. Feltheimer’s 2021 compensation included an unchanged $1.5 million base salary, but his bonus jumped to $10 million, against a $6.3 million bonus for fiscal 2020.

And he received $6.7 million in option awards last year, compared to $1.54 million in year-earlier option awards.

Feltheimer in Aug. 2020 extended his long-term employment agreement, keeping him at the Hollywood studio potentially to August 2025. The new contract extension follows strong digital subscriber growth for the Starz streaming platform as it expands internationally.

Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns received compensation of $8.5 million, a rise from $6.3 million in fiscal 2020, according to the proxy filing. And CFO James Barge received a total pay package of $6.3 million for fiscal 2021, against a year-earlier compensation of $4.7 million.

Lionsgate will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at its office in Vancouver, Canada on Sept. 14.