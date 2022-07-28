Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer’s Pay Falls to $5.6M

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer saw his total compensation fall to $5.58 million for fiscal 2022, according to the company’s latest proxy filing disclosed Thursday.

That’s down from fiscal 2021 when Feltheimer received $19 million in total pay, and the $11 million he earned as part of his overall compensation package for fiscal 2020. Feltheimer’s 2022 compensation included an unchanged $1.5 million base salary, but his bonus tumbled to $2.8 million, against a year-earlier $10 million bonus for 2021.

And he received no option awards last year, against $6.7 million in option awards received for fiscal 2021. Feltheimer in August 2020 extended his long-term employment agreement, keeping him at the Hollywood studio potentially to August 2025.

The new contract extension followed strong digital subscriber growth for the Starz streaming platform as it expands internationally. Feltheimer’s latest compensation package also followed stock in Lionsgate rising by 9 percent in the fiscal year to March 31, 2022.

Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns received compensation of $4.4 million for fiscal 2022, compared to $8.5 million received for fiscal 2021, according to the proxy filing. And CFO James Barge received a total pay package of $6.4 million, just up from $6.3 million in compensation for fiscal 2021.

Lionsgate will hold its annual meeting of shareholders at its office in Santa Monica on Sept. 13.