Lionsgate Film Group Taps Marisa Liston as Worldwide Marketing Head

Lionsgate has tapped Marisa Liston as the new president of worldwide marketing at the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

The promotion follows the exit of Damon Wolf as chief marketing officer for the studio’s film group in March. The announcement was made by Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group and follows Liston leading the studio’s marketing department since Wolf’s departure.

She will oversee worldwide marketing for the studio’s films, from theatrical through home entertainment as well as the marketing for day-and-date releases and catalogue titles. “Marisa is one of the most exceptionally talented marketing and communication strategists I have worked with and the right person to lead our marketing team,” said Drake in a statement.

In her new role, Liston will oversee the marketing campaigns for upcoming release titles like The Protégé, starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson, in theaters Aug. 20; and American Underdog, set for a Dec. 10 release.

Liston joined Lionsgate in 2019 as executive vp and was involved with release campaigns for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Knives Out, Angel Has Fallen, Rambo and Bombshell. She also led campaigns for Spiral: From the Book of Saw and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.



Before joining Lionsgate, Liston was a 17-year veteran of Sony Pictures.