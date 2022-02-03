Starz Streaming Subscribers Grow to 19.7M

Lionsgate widened its third-quarter loss on higher overall revenue as the Hollywood studio has kept up its focus on the streaming space with Starz.

On Thursday, the studio saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz and Starzplay Arabia grow to 19.7 million for the three months to Dec. 31, 2021 in an increasingly competitive global streaming arena. That’s up another 1.7 million subscribers compared to 18 million at the end of its second quarter of fiscal 2022 and a rise of 44 percent year-over-year.

Lionsgate execs during an analyst call after the market close remained coy about speculation the studio is exploring a potential acquisition of some or all of STX Entertainment, the independent studio behind Hustlers, or considering a sale of spin-off of Starz.

“We are working with a terrific team of advisors with complementary strengths and expertise as we continue the process of unlocking the shareholder value in our two core businesses. So it’s important to note that we will be providing additional updates on our progress at the appropriate time,” vice chairman Michael Burns told analysts.

Lionsgate as an indie studio has been a source of M&A chatter in recent months. In Nov. 2021, the company said that it would explore options for its Starz premium channel/streaming service, including a sale or spinoff. If that deal were to happen, Lionsgate would become a pure-play film and TV studio and could benefit from a beefed-up library such as that owned by STX.

Starz is a pay TV channel similar to HBO and Showtime, and also offers a streaming service. Its programming includes the Power franchise, Blindspotting and Hightown. Lionsgate acquired Starz in 2016 for $4.4 billion.

Any deal for STX Entertainment, if it comes together, would effectively unwind a sale announced earlier to the private equity firm Najafi Companies, for $173 million. Lionsgate is understood to be among other bidders interested in STX.

Lionsgate’s overall revenue for the quarter came to $885.4 million, up from the previous year third quarter at $836.4 million. But the studio posted a quarterly net loss attributable to shareholders at $45.6 million, bigger than the year-earlier $13.9 million loss, as pandemic-era costs and production delays dented the balance sheet during the latest financial quarter.

The studio saw Starz revenue and segment profit still impacted by a soft first quarter where COVID-related production delays led to a slowing pace in subscriber sign-ups. “Starz’s programming schedule is back on track and positioned to translate into strong subscriber growth,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer told analysts during a conference call.

The studio’s media networks revenue, which accounts mostly for Starz, fell to $388.9 million, against a year-earlier $406.2 million. The total global subscribers for Starz increased to 31.4 million, which includes Starzplay Arabia, and is underpinned by strong international and domestic streaming subscriber growth. Starzplay International subscribers grew 98 percent year-over-year to 8.5 million.

“Despite intense competition, we have nearly doubled our international subscribers in the past 12 months and together with our domestic business remain solidly on track to reach our target of 50 to 60 million global subscribers by 2025,” Feltheimer told analysts.

And motion picture revenues came to $275.3 million, up from $250.3 million in the same period of fiscal 2021, as Lionsgate ordered five films during the latest quarter, continued production or post-production on ten others and wrapped three wide release tentpoles.

Feltheimer argued Lionsgate remains flexible in how it will release movies, whether in theaters or on streaming platforms, as the pandemic continues to impact the industry and release schedules for tentpoles. “We’ve shown that we can make profitable films that live comfortably in both the theatrical and SVOD worlds, from day-and-date multiplatform releases with a 92% profitability rate to larger movies that will benefit from hybrid releases. As a studio whose signature has always been diversified slates allowing us to play in every space, our ability to tackle the challenges of a shifting and uncertain box office is more of a natural evolution than a pivot,” he told analysts.

TV production revenue rose sharply to $438.6 million, compared to a year-earlier $228.2 million. The Lionsgate Television Group had six new shows picked up to series, seven current series renewed for new seasons and Ghosts breaking out as a comedy.

Feltheimer told analysts that CBS’ Ghosts had “big syndication potential” and the studio was in deficit early on to realize franchise potential for the comedy over the long term. “We are focused every single day on long term value creation and you will see that in the growth of our library,” he added about the studio’s strategy overall.