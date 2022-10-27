Lionsgate Names JP Richards as President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Lionsgate has hired JP Richards as president of worldwide theatrical marketing at the studio after a stint as head of film marketing at Apple TV+.
As it bolsters its worldwide theatrical marketing division, the Hollywood studio also named Keri Moore as co-president for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. The leadership changes were unveiled by Adam Fogelson, vice chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.
Richards most recently headed up the marketing for this year’s Oscar-winning CODA. While with Apple Original Films, he oversaw film marketing on titles like Tom Hanks’s Finch, Tom Holland’s Cherry and the Mahershala Ali drama Swan Song.
Related Stories
Moore joins Lionsgate from STXfilms, where she most recently served as president of marketing on campaigns for Hustlers, The Upside, The Gentlemen and the Bad Moms franchise.
The two will work directly with Fogelson to oversee marketing and strategy on upcoming titles like John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Now You See Me 3, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer.
The Lionsgate film slate includes Expendables 4; the Dirty Dancing reboot; Ballerina, which expands the John Wick universe with a female-led action thriller; and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, based on the Judy Blume classic.
“Having worked with both JP and Keri over many years, I know how exceptionally talented and skilled they are as marketers. I also admire and respect them as kind and compassionate people,” Fogelson said in a statement.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group Digital Chief Touts Apple Music Price Hike, Spotify Subscriber Growth
-
televisaUnivision
TelevisaUnivision Reiterates That Its Streaming Service Will Be Profitable By End Of 2023
-
Walt Disney
Disney Unveils 100th Anniversary Celebrations Across Europe, Including Concert Tour, at London Event
-
-