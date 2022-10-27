Lionsgate Names JP Richards as President of Worldwide Theatrical Marketing

Lionsgate has hired JP Richards as president of worldwide theatrical marketing at the studio after a stint as head of film marketing at Apple TV+.

As it bolsters its worldwide theatrical marketing division, the Hollywood studio also named Keri Moore as co-president for the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. The leadership changes were unveiled by Adam Fogelson, vice chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.

Richards most recently headed up the marketing for this year’s Oscar-winning CODA. While with Apple Original Films, he oversaw film marketing on titles like Tom Hanks’s Finch, Tom Holland’s Cherry and the Mahershala Ali drama Swan Song.

Moore joins Lionsgate from STXfilms, where she most recently served as president of marketing on campaigns for Hustlers, The Upside, The Gentlemen and the Bad Moms franchise.

The two will work directly with Fogelson to oversee marketing and strategy on upcoming titles like John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and Now You See Me 3, to be directed by Ruben Fleischer.

The Lionsgate film slate includes Expendables 4; the Dirty Dancing reboot; Ballerina, which expands the John Wick universe with a female-led action thriller; and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, based on the Judy Blume classic.

“Having worked with both JP and Keri over many years, I know how exceptionally talented and skilled they are as marketers. I also admire and respect them as kind and compassionate people,” Fogelson said in a statement.