Lionsgate, Peacock Ink Movie Output Deal

Lionsgate has signed a multi-year movie output deal with Peacock for all theatrically released Lionsgate films starting with the studio’s 2022 slate.

The agreement with the NBCUniversal streaming platform brings movies exclusively to Peacock and NBCUniversal networks for their Pay 2 window, starting in 2024. The first Lionsgate film to hit Peacock will be The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage.

Other titles in the agreement include John Wick: Chapter 4, the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Expendables 4, Borderlands and Kelly Fremon Craig’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, produced by Oscar winner James L. Brooks and adapted from the Judy Blume classic.

Lionsgate recently unveiled a film output deal with The Roku Channel that offers that platform the exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately after the first pay theatrical window on Starz. A first short-term window will be followed by a second and more flexible window at a later date.

“These agreements affirm the great demand for first-run studio movies across every kind of platform – AVOD, SVOD, basic cable and FAST,” Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer said in a statement.

“Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year,” Val Boreland, executive vp of content acquisition at NBCUniversal television and streaming in another statement.

Also on Monday, Peacock said that three Universal Pictures will go straight to streaming on its service in 2023. Those titles include the LeBron James biopic Shooting Stars, Will Packer’s youth choir comedy Praise This and John Woo’s reimagining of his classic movie The Killer.