Lionsgate Promotes Randall Jackson to Exec VP, Associate General Counsel

The studio's litigation head has content protection among his many legal duties.

Lionsgate has promoted Randall Jackson, the studio’s head of litigation, to executive vp and associate general counsel.

The new title follows a number of critical court cases for the Hollywood studio, with Jackson also overseeing Lionsgate’s insurance recovery efforts after pandemic-related production shutdowns. He will continue to report to Lionsgate executive vp and general counsel Corii Berg as Jackson oversees risk management, IP enforcement, governmental inquiries and bankruptcy matters, among other legal duties.

“Randall is a highly regarded and accomplished executive whose work is at the heart of our ability to navigate an increasingly complex media environment. He has done a great job developing and executing an effective corporate litigation strategy, and he is a vital part of the legal leadership team moving the company forward,” Berg said in a statement.

In 2020, Jackson was promoted to executive vp for business & legal affairs after joining Lionsgate in 2017 as senior vp for business & legal affairs.

Before Lionsgate, Jackson worked at Irell & Manella LLP, and then at the entertainment litigation law firm Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP, becoming a partner in 2016.

