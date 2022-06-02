Lionsgate Promotes Suzy Feldman to Exec VP, Worldwide TV Marketing

The Lionsgate Television Group has promoted Suzy Feldman to executive vp of worldwide TV marketing.

Having joined the studio in 2015 and more recently served as senior vp, Feldman will continue to oversee Lionsgate’s TV content marketing, working with the global programming, production and sales teams, and the studio’s network and broadcast partners across all scripted and unscripted programming.

“Suzy is an extraordinary executive who is highly respected for her creative and strategic thinking and stellar leadership. We are confident that with an executive of her caliber leading the way, we can continue our strong and profitable growth momentum, smartly positioning our content with globally relevant marketing campaigns across all platforms,” Kevin Beggs, chair of the Lionsgate Television Group; Sandra Stern, president of Lionsgate Television Group, and Jim Packer, president of Worldwide Television and Digital Distribution, to whom Feldman reports, said in a joint statement.

The Lionsgate Television Group recently saw a record 14 new shows picked up to series and a 15-for-15 track record in securing renewals for its current series. Lionsgate also saw its breakout hit Ghosts renewed at CBS.

The studio’s slate includes five series at HBO Max, three shows at Apple TV+, and a growing slate for ad-supported video-on-demand platforms. And Lionsgate has another 15 series on the air or in the pipeline for Starz, as well as series at Showtime, Netflix and Amazon.

Feldman started her career at Showtime as a marketing manager, before moving to E! Entertainment Television. She also worked at Fox News Channel for nearly a decade.