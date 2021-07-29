Lionsgate Promotes Rahwa Ghebre-Ab to Newly Created Chief Ethics Post

Lionsgate has promoted Rahwa Ghebre-Ab to the new post of executive vp, chief ethics and legal compliance officer.

Ghebre-Ab will continue overseeing the Hollywood studio’s employment law group for its corporate and film and TV production businesses, while her duties expand to cover ethics, compliance and data privacy for Lionsgate’s operations in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and India.

The promotion was announced by Lionsgate executive vp and general counsel Corii Berg, to whom Ghebre-Ab will report. “In her expanded role, she will create and implement standardized ethics policies company-wide that reflect our corporate values. Her knowledge and expertise will help keep Lionsgate at the forefront of best legal practices in creating a working environment that reflects the highest standards of ethics, compliance and data privacy,” Berg said in a statement.

Ghebre-Ab became senior vp of business & legal affairs at Lionsgate in 2018. She advised on labor, employment, corporate governance, executive compensation, data privacy and compliance issues on pending mergers and acquisitions and subsequent business integrations that included Lionsgate’s acquisition of Starz and investments in 3 Arts Entertainment and Pilgrim Media Group.

The executive joined Lionsgate as director of business & legal affairs in 2014. Previously, Ghebre-Ab served as an associate in the employment practice groups of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP in Los Angeles and at Baker & McKenzie LLP in Chicago and San Diego.

Ghebre-Ab received a J.D. degree from the University of Chicago Law School and a B.A. from the University of Michigan.