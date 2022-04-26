Lionsgate, Roku Channel Ink Movie Output Deal

Lionsgate has signed a film output deal with The Roku Channel that will see Keanu Reeves’ upcoming John Wick: Chapter Four headed to the streaming platform.

The multiyear agreement will initially see the studio’s 2022 theatrical releases receive two separate windows for each film. The first will provide Roku with exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s film slate immediately after the first pay theatrical window on Starz.

That first short-term window to draw Roku Channel users to new theatrical movies will be followed a second and more flexibile window at a later date.

“This partnership with The Roku Channel shows our ability to capitalize on opportunities in today’s complex television landscape with a multifaceted, layered approach that meets everyone’s needs,” Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer said in a statement.

The studio agreement with the streamer will include titles like Expendables 4, Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jack Black, and Kelly Fremon Craig’s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, produced by Oscar winner James L. Brooks and adapted from the Judy Blume classic.

Other Lionsgate titles bound for The Roku Channel: White Bird: A Wonder Story, starring Helen Mirren and Gillian Anderson, and the Nicolas Cage starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

“This innovative approach creates value for both parties, and most importantly provides the millions of streamers on The Roku Channel with the opportunity to enjoy these compelling titles via this unique window,” Rob Holmes, vp of programming, Roku, added in his own statement.