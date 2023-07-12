Lionsgate, Starz Take New Step Toward Separation

Lionsgate moved another step towards a possible separation of its pay TV and streaming business and its studio operations.

On Wednesday, the Hollywood studio disclosed the public filing of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission around its planned separation into two independent, publicly traded companies.

Lionsgate said the potential separation would spin off its studio business, including the Motion Picture and Television Production groups, into a separately traded public company, while the media networks business, which mostly comprises Starz, would remain in the existing company.

“We remain excited by the prospect of separating Lionsgate and Starz into standalone companies with strong financial foundations that will allow each company to pursue its own distinct strategy while offering investors the opportunity to own both a pure-play publicly-traded content studio and a premium subscription platform,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement.

The form 10 filing lays out the corporate structure of the separated studio and media networks businesses, to be relaunched as New Lionsgate and New Starz. If the separation arrangement is approved, each holder of Lionsgate’s existing Class A voting shares will receive shares of a new Class A voting common stock of New Starz and shares of New Lionsgate’s voting common stock.

And each holder of shares of Lionsgate’s existing Class B non-voting common stock will receive shares of new Class B non-voting common stock of New Starz and shares of New Lionsgate’s non-voting common stock on a pro rata basis.

The SEC filing argues the proposed separation of assets will allow New Lionsgate to “better highlight opportunities and value in its diversified theatrical wide release and multi-platform motion picture business, its television production and distribution business,” while New Starz can focus on scaling its own business, including growing its international streaming operations as a standalone company.

Current Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer is expected to become New Lionsgate’s CEO, while Michael Burns will become the new entity’s vice chair, a role he currently fills at Lionsgate. And Lionsgate chair Michael Rachesky is expected to become chair of the New Lionsgate board of directors.

The proposed separation transaction remains subject to a final approval by the studio’s board of directors, shareholders, government regulators and “the condition of the financial markets,” Lionsgate added.

The Hollywood studio has been exploring its options for Starz, including a possible separation of the pay TV and streaming business and its studio operations. The goal appears to be creating two standalone companies so investors can value the Starz and studio assets separately.

And while some potential suitors appear to see Starz as a streaming platform, others are looking at Lionsgate and its programming library as a possible indie studio acquisition as digital titans like Apple and Amazon muscle into Hollywood.

Despite volatile financial markets, the entertainment industry has seen a recent spate of mergers and acquisitions as major players dive into the streaming space and indie studios get bought up for scale and content.