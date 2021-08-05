Lionsgate Grows Global Starz Streaming Subscribers to 16.7M

Lionsgate swung to a first quarter loss for fiscal year 2022, as the studio’s Starz premium TV platform hit 16.7 million global streaming subscribers.

The latest financials from the Hollywood studio come as Lionsgate remains a persistent subject of M&A chatter as digital titans like Facebook, Apple and Amazon muscle into Hollywood. On the deal side, Lionsgate recently picked up a 20 percent stake in the Spyglass Media Group, while also nabbing around 200 titles, or most of the feature film library belonging to Spyglass.

For the three months to June 30, Lionsgate recorded a quarterly loss attributable to shareholders at $45.4 million, compared to a year-earlier profit of $51.1 million.

For the first quarter, Lionsgate reported adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, against a year-earlier profit of 23 cents per-share.

That beat a Wall Street estimate for 9 cents in an adjusted per-share profit for the latest financial quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue came to $901.2 million, compared with a year-earlier $813.7 million.

The studio’s media network revenue, which mostly comprises the Starz premium cable and streaming channel, came to $382.3 million, against a year-earlier $367.3 million. The total media networks global subscribers rose to 28.9 million year-over-year, with Starzplay International subscribers growing 106 percent year-over-year to 7 million.

The Motion Picture segment revenue were $291.2 million, compared to a year-earlier $280.7 million. And the TV production revenue was $386.1 million, well up from a year-earlier $195.7 million when Lionsgate’s TV division was impacted by the pandemic.

Lionsgate is seeing the greatest growth for the Starz platform on the digital front as pay TV providers migrate to the online space.

“I’m pleased to report that we were able to lean into our resilient business model to drive strong financial results in the quarter. We filled our content pipelines with exciting new properties and added valuable new titles to our library,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement.

Feltheimer added: “Like the rest of the industry, Starz subscriber growth was impacted by the decline in at home viewership and, importantly, a light content quarter due to COVID-driven production delays. However, the strong opening of Power Book III: Raising Kanan two weeks after the quarter ended sparked a return to strong global subscriber growth which we expect to continue for the rest of the year.”