Lionsgate, STXfilms Unveil Pact for Domestic Movie Releases

Lionsgate and STX Entertainment have unveiled a distribution partnership to release and market films and library titles across North America.

Terms of the domestic distribution pact where not disclosed, but Lionsgate will handle marketing and releases for future STX theatrical releases in the U.S. and Canada, as well as distribute STX’s 75-title library across all platforms, which includes Bad Moms and Hustlers.

The strategic deal will kick off with STX, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions combining to release Neil Burger’s thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, starring Daisy Ridley in theaters from Oct. 6, 2023. Adapted from Karen Dionne’s bestselling novel by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, Burger’s psychological thriller follows a woman (Ridley) living a seemingly ordinary life with her husband and young daughter but hiding a dark secret within: that her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” the man who kept Helena and her mother captive in the wilderness for years.

The twin studios also plan to jointly develop original TV series based on STX film titles. The announcement was made by STX Entertainment CEO Noah Fogelson and Lionsgate COO Brian Goldsmith.

“Theatrical exhibition continues to be essential to our company, and that’s especially true for movies like The Marsh King’s Daughter and its director, Neil Burger, with whom we had such a fantastic success with The Upside,” said Fogelson in a statement as STX unites its film marketing and release resources with those at Lionsgate.

Lionsgate will also handle distribution of STX’s library of films, including Guy Ritchie’s action-comedy The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Gerard Butler’s thriller Greenland, Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game, starring Jessica Chastain, and I Feel Pretty, starring Amy Schumer.