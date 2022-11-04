Lionsgate Taps Nasim Cambron to Lead Film Publicity

Lionsgate has hired Nasim Cambron to lead its film publicity efforts. She starts Nov. 7 as executive vice president of worldwide publicity and will report to Keri Moore, co-president of marketing at Lionsgate.

Cambron previously worked at STX, leading campaigns for Hustlers, the Bad Moms films, I Feel Pretty and Molly’s Game and working DEI committee. Before STX, she was part of Netflix’s film PR team working on campaigns for Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, Michael Bay’s 6 Underground and Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace.

Cambron joins Lionsgate as it gears up for the release of a fourth John Wick film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a fourth Expendables movie, and Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas that begins production this month.

“Nasim brings vast expertise and noted publicity success in every kind of film, from tentpole titles to genre pictures to award contenders; with each, we have been impressed with her bold, innovative campaigns that reach each film’s core audience as well as diverse and underserved communities,” Lionsgate marketing president JP Richard and co-president Moore said in a statement.

Cambron began her career as part of NBC’s page program.