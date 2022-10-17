×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Jim Packer Reups as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution Chief

The new long-term employment agreement follows major global licensing deals for 'The Continental' and 'Ghosts.'

Richie Moriarty as Pete, Roman Zaragoza as Sasappis, Rose McIver as Samantha, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay and Danielle Pinnock as Alberta in GHOSTS.
'Ghosts' Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Lionsgate has renewed its employment agreement with president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer.

Terms of the new long-term contract were not disclosed, but the latest agreement with Packer follows Lionsgate inking licensing deals for the upcoming John Wick TV origin story The Continental at Peacock, the comedy Ghosts at Paramount+ and Schitt’s Creek at Hulu, among others. 

Packer joined Lionsgate in 2011 from MGM and before that was at Walt Disney. During his tenure with the studio, Lionsgate’s 17,000-title film and television library has doubled its revenue to nearly $800 million last year.

Related Stories

Joe Drake
Movie News

Lionsgate Film Group Chief Joe Drake Inks New Deal

Ruben Fleischer
Movie News

'Now You See Me 3' Enlists Director Ruben Fleischer

Lionsgate’s worldwide television distribution group licenses the studio’s portfolio of 40 to 50 feature films annually, its TV slate, its Starz original programming and the sale of media content to broadcast, cable, SVOD, AVOD and FAST platforms worldwide.

“He (Packer) is a world-class executive, a respected leader and a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of the changing face of the content business will continue to be an important part of moving our company forward,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement on Monday.  

The new deal for Packer also comes as Lionsgate has decided to focus on possibly spinning-off its studio business as it renames its StarzPlay streaming platform as Lionsgate+ in a slew of markets outside the U.S.

Lionsgate in recent weeks has also given new contractual deals to Joe Drake, chair of the studio’s motion picture group, and Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs, reupping its key leadership team.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad