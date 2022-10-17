Jim Packer Reups as Lionsgate Worldwide TV Distribution Chief

Lionsgate has renewed its employment agreement with president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer.

Terms of the new long-term contract were not disclosed, but the latest agreement with Packer follows Lionsgate inking licensing deals for the upcoming John Wick TV origin story The Continental at Peacock, the comedy Ghosts at Paramount+ and Schitt’s Creek at Hulu, among others.

Packer joined Lionsgate in 2011 from MGM and before that was at Walt Disney. During his tenure with the studio, Lionsgate’s 17,000-title film and television library has doubled its revenue to nearly $800 million last year.

Lionsgate’s worldwide television distribution group licenses the studio’s portfolio of 40 to 50 feature films annually, its TV slate, its Starz original programming and the sale of media content to broadcast, cable, SVOD, AVOD and FAST platforms worldwide.

“He (Packer) is a world-class executive, a respected leader and a trusted partner whose entrepreneurial drive and knowledge of the changing face of the content business will continue to be an important part of moving our company forward,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement on Monday.

The new deal for Packer also comes as Lionsgate has decided to focus on possibly spinning-off its studio business as it renames its StarzPlay streaming platform as Lionsgate+ in a slew of markets outside the U.S.

Lionsgate in recent weeks has also given new contractual deals to Joe Drake, chair of the studio’s motion picture group, and Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs, reupping its key leadership team.