Lionsgate’s Yonkers Studio Plans $500M Expansion

Lionsgate is doubling down on New York City as one of its key production hubs by unveiling plans to double the size of its Yonkers production facility.

The $500 million expansion will add 500,000 square feet of production space to the Lionsgate Studios complex owned and operated by Great Point Studios, making the Yonkers studio 20 minutes from Manhattan one of the biggest film and TV studios in the U.S. northeast.

An initial three soundstages and 500,000 square feet of office and support space now open is being used in part for production of Lionsgate Television’s Run The World series for Starz. Besides Lionsgate, Mediapro and Syracuse University are also on board as long term tenants.

Great Point Studios, run by Robert Halmi, president and CEO of Hallmark Entertainment, and Fehmi Zeko — built Lionsgate Studios on the Hudson River with the Hollywood studio as an anchor tenant.

Lionsgate, as a minority investor involved with naming rights to the facility, will use additional soundstages after the current expansion of the Yonkers complex on eight acres of land as needed. Besides movie production, Lionsgate is at work on over 40 television shows for varied broadcasters, including its own Starz platform.

“With demand for new content greater than ever and prime studio space at a premium, we’re pleased to partner with Great Point on the opportunity to become an anchor tenant of the Yonkers Studios. They will give our television and film productions state-of-the-art East Coast sound stages with great proximity to New York City, and we look forward to them becoming an important hub for our global production activities,” Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said in a statement.

The planned expansion to 11 soundstages mostly in the 10,000 to 20,000 square foot range in size will include post-production facilities, screening rooms, and additional office space and support space. A giant 30,000 square-foot stage is also planned as Lionsgate Studios looks to meet surging demand for large studio space in the New York City area and elsewhere across North America.

The proposed expansion is scheduled to be completed in phases starting in Sept. 2022 and running through to Dec. 2023.