Live Nation Adds Rich Paul to Board of Directors

Live Nation is adding Klutch Sports Group founder and UTA’s head of sports Rich Paul to its board of directors.

The live events promoter and Ticketmaster owner announced Paul’s appointment Thursday afternoon. He joins a number of high-profile media execs on the board, including Disney’s Dana Walden, SpringHill co-founder Maverick Carter, and music icon Jimmy Iovine.

A former CAA agent, Paul founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012. UTA made a significant investment in 2019, bringing him into their fold, and he was named to UTA’s board a year later. His clients include NBA stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Paul is also the fiancé of singer Adele, whose Las Vegas residency is backed in part by Live Nation.

“Rich understands what it takes to help talent develop a long and successful career. His input will be a great addition as we continue driving more value for artists and their fans through live shows,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation, in a statement.

“Live Nation’s artist-centric approach to business makes this a really natural fit for me,” added Paul. “Going to an event live is one of the most powerful ways to experience sports and music, and I look forward to contributing to the company and the industry in this new way.”

Paul has a memoir, titled Lucky Me, set to be released late this year.